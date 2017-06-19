Regina Van Helvert Mentors Students At Mfantsipim

Regina Van Helvert at Mfantsipim

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Regina Van Helvert, was over the weekend at Mfantsipim in Cape Coast to mentor students.

It was part of a Readwide Club initiative to help students cultivate the habit of reading and also empower them to study beyond academic success.

The ‘Heels & Sneakers’ actress inspired the students with her life story, encouraging them to learn and not relent in pursuing their dreams.

She shared with them her experiences in growing up with a single mother and also how she got the chance to be on TV & radio.

According to her, reading has helped shaped her career and it’s one of the things she does to keep her in business.

The Saturday mentorship programme which was held at Mfantsipim attracted other students from the Wesley Girls’ High School, Holy Child Senior High Schools, among others. It was also attended by Readwide Club executives.

Regina Van Helvert is described as a talented actress, model and a TV and radio presenter. She is also known for her performances in ‘Heels & Sneakers’ and ‘In April’ by Yvonne Nelson’s YN Productions.

A versatile showbiz personality, she is also a presenter of Young, Wild & Free on Live FM and also a host of Rythmz on GHOne TV.

She had a stint with Ghana’s entertainment industry after she became the first runner-up of Miss Malaika in 2012. She has since not looked back, as she keeps soaring.

She had her elementary education at the Morning Star School and later to St Mary’s Senior High School before the Ghana Telecom University College, where she read Bachelor in Business Administration (Marketing).

While in school, she received numerous teen awards and a citation from Ghana Telecom University College for her hard work and contribution to society and for being a role model to other young ladies.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )