Reggie N Bollie Grateful To Tourism Minister

Reggie N Bollie

Reggie N Bollie have expressed their profound gratitude to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Catherine Afeku, for appointing them as tourism ambassadors for Ghana.

The minister on Saturday, June 3 announced at this year’s edition of the Ghana UK-Based Achievement Awards (GUBA) at the Intercontinental London-The O2 that the X-Factor UK stars have been appointed as tourism ambassadors for the UK and Europe.

The two artistes are expected to use their brand and their stage performances to market and promote Ghanaian music, as well as Ghana’s tourism potentials to the Europeans.

In a series of reactions after the announcement, the two artistes posted on Instagram that “we’re really thrilled and honoured to be chosen as U.K and European tourism ambassadors for our beloved country Ghana. We feel very humbled and privileged to represent Ghana and we will endeavour to raise the flag of Ghana high wherever we go.”

“A massive thank you to the Ghana Minister for Tourism, Honourable Catherine Afeku, Mr Akwesi Agyeman, the Ministry of Tourism, Ghana Tourism Board, members of our Africa management team and everyone who keeps supporting us,” the ‘New Girl’ singers added.

Clearly elated by the appointment, they said, “Watch the smiles on our faces the moment the Ghana tourism minister made the announcement, that’s some ambassadorial smile right there.”

Reggie N Bollie (formerly Menn on Poinnt) is a Ghanaian music duo consisting of Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface. The group was formed in 2012, and it is best known for finishing as runners-up on the 12th UK series of The X Factor in 2015. They have been living in the UK with their families since 2010.

Reggie N Bollie signed to Syco Music on January 20, 2016 and released their first single ‘New Girl’ on May 13 through Syco in 2016.

The song reached number 26 on the UK Singles Chart. Their second single, ‘Link Up’, was released on December 9, 2016, but it failed to grab a spot on the chart.

On February 1, 2017, Reggie N Bollie announced they had parted ways with Syco and have now set up their own independent record label, called F.R.O.D Music.