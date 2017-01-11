Recruit Professional Bankers – Banks Told

Patricia Sapppor

Patricia Sappor, President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), has called for the recruitment of professional bankers into the banking sector.

This, according to her, will reduce, if not end, fraud and bring professionalism into the banking sector as well.

Mrs. Sappor, who was speaking in an interview with BUSINESS GUIDE after CIB’s 5th end-of-year Thanksgiving Service in Accra said, “It is very important for the banking sector to recruit professional bankers because they have been through the mill and cannot afford to compromise on their integrity.

“The professional bankers know that they could be de-listed from CIB membership if they engage in any fraudulent act, so they will work with honesty and integrity.”

She further explained that when banks use such professional bankers, there will be high level display of integrity and professionalism in the banking industry.

In view of that, Mrs. Sappor, who is also the Head of Corporate Communication, Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa said, CIB will collaborate with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to ensure that at least certain positions in the banking sector are occupied by professional bankers.

“This is because they have the requisite knowledge in those areas due to the training they have acquired at the institute,” she said.

The positions, she mentioned, include branch manager, operations, trade services and funds transfer.

Mrs. Sappor was elected in September 2016 as the first female president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana.

Reverend Sappor is an experienced banker with 31 years in the industry, having worked with Bank for Housing and Construction (BHC) for 11 years and over 20 years in Ecobank.

She also promised to continue the good works of her predecessors.

By Cephas Larbi