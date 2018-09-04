Reconsider Your Second Coming – Yankah Urges Mahama

Former President John Mahama

The founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) Kojo Yankah has appealed to former President John Mahama to reconsider his decision to contest the Presidency again. .

In a Facebook post, the former editor of the Graphic Newspaper said he believes Mr. Mahama did his best as leader of the country, but he should recognise that no leader can solve the entire problem of a country.

“Dear John, l have admired you for a very long time as you know. You are a very affable, intelligent, and courteous person. Your humility and sense of service contributed to your rise to leadership at various levels culminating in God putting you in charge of the helm of affairs in this beautiful country. You lost an election and you accepted the results and thanked God accordingly. To the best of my knowledge, you performed to the best of your ability with the team, message and strategies you brought on board.

“From my knowledge of history, no leader of any country has been able to solve all the problems of that country. Even more inspiring for me, America’s Jimmy Carter, who was in office for only one term, served the world and humanity much better when he was out of office.

John, my humble request is for you to give a second thought to your decision. If l am too late in coming, or if you have heard my reasoning before, l wish you well. Definitely you may hear other voices more compelling than mine. May the Good Lord guide your paths,” Mr Yankah who served as minister under the Rawlings administration wrote.

Mr. Mahama who led the NDC in the 2016 elections against the now ruling New Patriotic Party has declared his intention to contest the slot again. He is being contested by 10 other stalwarts of the party including second deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former Trades minister Ekwow Spio- Garbrah and former UPSA Vice Chancellor Joshua Alabi for the flagbearership position scheduled for December this year.

-Starrfmonline