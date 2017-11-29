‘Rebecca’ To Be Screened At Goethe-Institut

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

‘Rebecca’, a film by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, will on Thursday, December 7 be screened at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Shot in 2016, the film is the last of a series of films shown by the Goethe-Institut since July 2017.

Dubbed ‘African Perspectives’, the sequence focused on films by Ghanaian directors who were shot from the 1980s. ‘Rebecca’ is about an egoistic city guy who finds himself abandoned and lost in the middle of a deserted road.

He, however, gets a rude awakening when he begins to realise that his only companion – a timid looking village girl – who had been forced to marry a few hours earlier is anything but ordinary.

Currently the CEO of Sparrow Productions – a film, television and advertising production company – Shirley won the Best Director Prize at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards, which was held in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

With a number of films to her credit, she is also a principal of Sparrow Station, a video streaming service for African entertainment from Sparrow and other African film producers. In 2013, she was ranked the 48th most influential person in Ghana, according to E.TV Ghana. The screening is being supported by the Goethe-Institut in Accra.