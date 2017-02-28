Reassuring Words Before The Deluges

Parts of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange that had been flooded

The downpour in Accra yesterday was for the uninitiated into weather matters, unexpected. It exposed for the umpteenth time the vulnerability of the nation’s capital to heavy downpours.

Although it did not last two hours, its effects were as damaging as if it fell for double that period.

Last Sunday’s downpour was no different from one of the devastating deluges which Accra has experienced over the years, their havoc hardly forgotten by residents. The only disparity was in the volume of destruction.

The importance of last Sunday’s downpour was that it served as test for the integrity of the drainage system at the Circle interchange.

At the time the ‘killer rains’ fell, many who saw what befell Circle adopted a wait-and-see attitude hoping that by the time the project was completed the engineering excellence or otherwise would be noticed after a major downpour.

Now the project is complete and the facility operational; there has been a major downpour and the integrity of the engineering works have failed to meet safety expectations.

At the time, some portions of Accra directly linked to the Circle Interchange area were flooded but it was said that since the project was uncompleted the consequences were expected – not so any longer.

We would have no excuse not doing anything to avert a future calamity occasioned by a deluge and with the rainy season not too far away, the best we can do as a serious people is to put in place effective means of avoiding – not even containing – any rain related disaster. In fact, it should even happen especially since the causes of such floods are known even by persons not associated with issues of hydrology and other related matters.

We have had enough of such situations to feign ignorance of them. We do not want the usual visits by government officials when disasters strike after a major downpour; the sharing of blankets and others items making offensive spectacles.

The emanating headlines from such donations help more the politicians than the victims. The time to act is now.

It is for this reason that we salute the Works and Housing Minister Hon. Atta Akyea for the initiative he undertook yesterday to study at first-hand the aftermath of a flood situation. Some parts of Accra were seriously flooded and properties destroyed.

From all indications, he means business – his promise of ensuring that Accra does not record the kind of calamities of previous rainy seasons, is reassuring. We would take his word under the circumstances without a pinch of salt. His indication that plans to avert future recurrence are on his table awaiting funds to execute, are heartwarming, and we can only pray that all goes according to plan before the onset of the next rainy season.

We hereby ask that the needed funds be made available because the issue of flooding in Accra has become a major source of apprehension for residents each time the clouds show signs of bearing rain.

Besides the physical intervention to deny floods any chance of visiting the city, the basic bylaws among residents should not only be enforced but must be a matter of concern to the residents, their understanding of the effects of their actions clearly explained to them.

Bad human activities play secondary roles in the floods too, anyway.

Capital projects such as storm drains are the best bets.