Real Stars Display Awards

Real Madrid were the most honoured club at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards on Monday night, with five of their players picking up six honours between them.

The club proudly showed off their trophies on Tuesday morning, as the winning players returned to training in Spain.

Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Marcelo posed with their prizes along with their team mates at the Ciudad Real Madrid training ground.

Soon the awards were put away however, with Modric and co in the heat of battle in training, under the eye of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Modric was the star man, having been named best men’s player, as well as featuring in the team of the year alongside Ramos, Varane and Marcelo.

Captain Ramos proudly posed in the video posted to Real’s Twitter page with his arm around Modric’s shoulder. Both, rather distractingly, had also rolled up their shorts to show off their bulging thigh muscles.

Courtois was also featured prominently after he was named best goalkeeper, having won the same award for his performances for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup.

Modric won best player after he helped Croatia to their first ever World Cup final and Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title.

He was the clear winner of the main prize, with just over 29 per cent of the vote, a full 10 points ahead of the runner up, his former Real team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo.