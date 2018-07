Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have called for face-to-face negotiations with Juventus over Cristiano Ronaldo as the player’s attempts at forcing his way out of the club gain momentum.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been told by Real Madrid chief executive, Jose Angel Sanchez, that Madrid will insist on a €100m (£88m) transfer fee for the 33-year-old.

Mendes is confident Juventus can satisfy those demands and Madrid see direct negotiations with the Italian club as the next step in his sale.