I Am Ready To Lead NDC To Victory In 2020 – Ricketts-Hagan

National Democratic Congress’ (NDCs) Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has expressed his interest to lead the umbrella family as a presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential polls.

The legislator in a letter dated December 19, 2017 to the Minority in Parliament appreciated the opportunity former President Mahama gave him to serve under his administration.

In his letter, he said ‘’President Mahama was our president and the leader of our dear NDC party. He served his party and country well to the best of his ability, with the best of intentions.

I have no doubt in my mind that posterity will judge him kindly. He had the opportunity to make a recogniseable contribution to his party and to the development of his country, as its leader, and surely he did the best he could and deserves to be commended for his efforts but no one person can solve the generational problems of our dear country.’’

According to him, his desire to lead the party towards victory 2020, took him a year following the defeat the party suffered in 2016. ‘’Honourable, I have taken almost one year, since we lost the elections to do some retrospection of what has gone wrong with our dear party and the possibilities for the future, and how we can reset and reposition our partystrongly and strategically to stand a chance of winning power again.

I have also done my own introspection and soul searching, and my readiness to lead our great party. And I can confidently say to you that I am ready to lead our great party to victory, if I am given the opportunity,’’ he said.

The legislator also recognized the challenges he may go through and the claims that he will not win may surface but he said, ‘’ As I embark on this journey with all its challenges and possible fatalities, I would also like to draw your attention to the exciting possibilities.

It may interest you to know that about 9 years ago, a certain one-term Senator from Illinois called Barack Hussein Obama announced his candidature to lead the US Democratic Party in opposition to regain power in America.

Not many people gave him audience, especially his own Democratic party.

They thought he did not stand a chance of winning the Democratic party’s primaries against well established and well-marketed names like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and other heavyweights of the Democratic Party.’’

-rainbowradioonline