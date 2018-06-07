Reaching World Cup Quarters Tough …Agyemang Badu

Agyemang Badu

Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, does not see an African side going all the way to the last four of the World Cup this year.

The Ghana midfielder assesses the chances of the continent’s representatives at the global showpiece

Five teams – Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia – are set to represent the continent in a bid to become Africa’s first side to reach the semi-finals.

Badu, who played for Ghana at the 2014 edition in Brazil, however, reckons the wait for a last four berth will go on for at least four more years.

”Reaching the last four is always difficult [for the African teams] because they can’t deal with the strong teams,” Badu was quoted as saying by Joy Sports.

“However, soon, an African team will break that record [qualify for the semi-finals], but not this year.

“I don’t fancy any of the five teams to reach the semis.

”Maybe Morocco or Senegal can advance from their respective groups [this year] but I don’t see them going as far as the semi-finals.”

Egypt – the first African country to play at the World Cup – will play in Group A, alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Morocco find themselves in Group B, which also contains Portugal, Spain and Iran.

Nigeria are set to come up against Argentina in the group stage for the fifth time as both sides made Group D. Iceland and Croatia are the other teams of the group.

Tunisia have England, Belgium and Panama to battle in Group G, while Senegal, who return to the global gathering for the first time since debuting in 2002, will square it off against Poland, Colombia and Japan in Group H.