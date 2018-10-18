Razak Denies Kotoko Offer

Patrick Razak

FC Horoya new signing, Patrick Razak, insists he never received an offer from Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old joined the Guinean giants from the local side, Hearts of Oak.

Razak was heavily linked with a move to Kotoko amid claims a deal had been reached.

But he opted to join the foreign bandwagon after signing for Horoya FC.

He has flatly denied any links with Asante Kotoko.

“Yes, I also heard things like that but the truth of the matter is no one from Kotoko approached me or my managers,” he told Peace FM.

“No Kotoko supporter of official approached me and so they were all rumours created by certain people.”