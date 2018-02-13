Rawlings Reduced Corruption In Ghana – Amidu

Former President Jerry Rawlings and Martin A.B.K Amidu

The Special Prosecutor nominee Martin A.B.K Amidu has paid a glowing tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings for reducing corruption to the barest minimum during his tenure.

Addressing the Parliament’s Appointment’s Committee Tuesday, Mr. Amidu who has been described as the citizen vigilante said he credits the former military dictator for introducing him to politics.

“Rawlings is the one who brought me into politics and if anyone would know me better, then it must be him…despite what anybody says about him, he reduced corruption to the barest minimum.”

Amidu, a member of the NDC, served as the Deputy Attorney-General for about the last four years of the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

After civilian rule was established in the Fourth Republic in January 1993, he continued to serve in the government of Jerry Rawlings as Deputy Attorney-General. This he did for both terms lasting eight years until January 2001.

Answering questions at the appointments committee, Mr. Amidu stated that he only accepted the President’s offer because he wants to stop the leakages and corruption that has bedevilled the country since constitutional rule.

The vetting of Mr. Amidu was in limbo after a former deputy Attorney General Dr. Ayine filed a suit at the at the Supreme Court on Monday arguing that the nominee is too old to hold the position.

He wants the apex court of the land to annul the appointment because “…by reason of his age, (66 years), Mr. Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu is not qualified or eligible to be approved by Parliament as the Special Prosecutor under Section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).”

