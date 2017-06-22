Rawlings Not Founder

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Alhaji Sanni, a former First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, who wields a lot of respect in the party, has stated categorically that former President Jerry John Rawlings is not the founder of the party.

According to him, the NDC has founding fathers across the 275 constituencies in the country, adding that the perception that Mr. Rawlings is the sole founder, and for that reason the owner of the NDC is a hoax.

“NDC is not for Rawlings, he is not the sole founder of our political party. The NDC has a lot of founding fathers, who are all over the various constituencies in the country and Mr. Rawlings is one of them,” Alhaji Sanni stated during an interview on Asempa FM.

NDC Owners

“The real NDC owners currently are the grassroots members of the party, who could be found in the small towns and big cities in the country. The NDC is not a bonafide property of Mr. Rawlings so the public should take note,” he stated.

Asked if the formation of the NDC was not mooted by Mr. Rawlings, which automatically makes him the party owner, he retorted, “If you form a company and float shares, the company automatically becomes the property of every shareholder so the NDC is not for Rawlings.”

The former Ashanti Regional NDC First Vice Chairman therefore urged people that are erroneously propagating the falsehood to quickly put a stop to it, stressing that so far, the NDC has no single owner.

Leave NDC Alone

Alhaji Sanni, who was angry, sternly cautioned the former Ghana leader to stop making comments that can collapse the NDC, saying, “Rawlings should leave NDC alone.”

According to him, for some time now, Mr. Rawlings has been making controversial comments that are intended to create disaffection, confusion and enmity among the rank and file of the NDC, noting that such comments ought to cease now.

Jabs Rawlings Over Nana

Alhaji Sanni also questioned the loyalty of Mr. Rawlings to the NDC presently, stressing that the closeness of Mr. Rawlings to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was unhealthy.

He said, “Mr. Rawlings was the fifth on the list of key people that President Akufo-Addo expressed thanks and appreciation to when he was sworn in as president. And I want to know what Rawlings did for Nana Akufo-Addo that he expressed his thanks to him publicly.”

“Did Mr. Rawlings help Nana Akufo-Addo to push his faulty car or did (Rawlings) assist him to change the battery?” the NDC stalwart quizzed.

He said the alliance between Rawlings and Nana Akufo-Addo should be examined.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi