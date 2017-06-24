Rawlings Hits 70yrs With Birthday Bash

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, fondly called ‘Papa J,’ turned 70 on Thursday, June 22, 2017 and celebrated the occasion in a modest fashion.

Mr Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving president, was joined by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, daughters, friends and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to cut some cakes at the event.

All their three daughters – Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina were present at the event, except their only son, Kimathi.

Goodwill messages from well wishers greeted the occasion.

His daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, earlier on Thursday paid glowing tribute to him on social media platform, Facebook.

She said “Wow…Dad, I can’t believe you’re 70 already, yet you keep going so strong. Your selflessness and love for others always astounds me.

“Though sometimes I wish I could keep you all for myself, I take pride in the fact that the Good Lord placed a special calling on your life – to touch the lives of multitudes across nations.

“Dad, I know that some day when the roll is being called, your name, J.J Rawlings will be inscribed in gold. I am proud to be your daughter. I love you; happy birthday to you and may the light of God continue to shine on you,” she added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who congratulated former President Jerry John Rawlings on his 70th birthday, visited him in his office to wish him well.

Some celebrities and former President John Mahama also took to social media to wish ex-President Rawlings well.

Mr. Mahama tweeted: Wishing President Rawlings a happy 70th Birthday. – John & Lordina Mahama.

Some celebrities, including Radio/TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel, also took to social media to wish the former President a happy birthday.

Afia, for instance, had written on her Instagram: “You know you turn me on with that naughty smile. Happy birthday to His handsomeness, troubleness, Booomness…His Excellency Papa J. 70 got nothing on you my soldier.”

Singer Mzbel also on her Instagram account penned this: “You are going to need the lungs of Hercules to blow the candles on the cake I’m sending to you this morning. May today be filled with love, understanding and contentment as you journey through life. Happy birthday best friend, I love you.”

Surprise Gift

A 1993 Chevrolet Corvette car was presented to the former President as his birthday gift by an unidentified person or group.

The former President received the surprise gift on Thursday.

Auto Jewellin surprised him with paint restoration and full valet service for his old vehicle, Corvette.

By Melvin Tarlue