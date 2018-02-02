Rawlings Extols Kenpong

Kennedy Agyepong

Former president John Rawlings has commended business contractor Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) for his selfless contribution to the development of society and individuals.

The statesman urged razor-sharp boxer Isaac Dogboe to take a cue from the businessman’s tenacity of purpose in his daily operations.

And making reference to former Asante Kotoko Board member, (Kenpong) Rawlings said “I call him the millionaire laborer, he has set records that even machines couldn’t set.”

He added “He rides on okada (motorbike) when he wants things done on time, that is the nature of this man, but we collapse him out of selfishness and greed.

“But somehow he is not deterred and I’m glad the president knows about him.”

He charged Dogboe to remain focused as he prepares for his next bout in the United States of America in the next few months.