Rawlings Endorses Kofi Sarpong’s Concert

Former president Rawlings (middle) in a pose with Kofi Sarpong (2nd left) and his managers

Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong and his management team on Wednesday paid a visit to former President Jerry Rawlings at his residence to officially invite him to his upcoming maiden gospel concert dubbed ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Live In Concert’ slated for Sunday, May 28 at the National Theatre in Accra.

During their interaction, ex-President Rawlings was formally invited to be part of the needy foundation set up to support the needy in the society.

The gospel musician presented the former president with complimentary tickets to his upcoming maiden concert which is being organised to raise funds to support the needy.

Ex-President Rawlings expressed his happiness to be part of the needy foundation.

“I will be there to support the worthy cause. It is good to raise funds for the less-privileged in society,” he told Kofi Sarpong and his team.

He also advised musicians to use their talents and music to change the cause of the society. He further revealed that he would want to use his experience to write music for the people of Ghana.

This comes few days after the head pastor of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, bought 300 tickets for the concert.

The ‘SP Kofi Sarpong Live In Concert’ is the maiden gospel concert of the artiste which features other gospel artistes such as Gifty Osei, Nacee, Abena Ruthy, Joyce Blessing, Ceccy Twum, Francis Amoo, Willie ‘n’ Mike, Koda, Ohemaa Mercy, Uncle Ato, Kingzkid, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel and the manager of SP Kofi Sarpong, Kwesi Ernest Ennin, the proceeds of the concert will be used to cater for the under-privileged in the society.

“We’ll be doing free National Health Insurance registration for 5,000 children in James Town, Korle-Bu, Brekum, the Ga Mashie fishing communities and Volta Region,” he told Citi Showbiz.

Tickets to the concert are selling at Adom FM, Peace FM and the Media Excel office.