‘Rawlings Discouraged Me From Joining Army’

Azumah Nelson

Former World Champion Azumah Nelson said he was bent on joining the Ghana Army in his youthful days, but the then President Rawlings did not allow that, but rather encouraged him to take boxing seriously.

The three times legendary World Boxing Champion, Professor ‘Barima’ Azumah Nelson, has praised the Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, for discouraging him from joining the Ghana Armed Forces in his youthful days.

Prof Nelson showered the praise at a special boxing packed fight night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on July 21, dubbed, Azumah Boxing Fight Night.

Born July 19, 1958, the boxing night formed part of his 60th birthday celebration which saw thousands of both boxing and non-boxing enthusiasts troop to the Bukom Boxing Arena to catch a glimpse of the event.

Expressing gratitude to those who contributed immensely to his career as a professional boxer, Azumah Nelson said: “to the Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, I say a big thank you for the love and support. He [Rawlings] saw the talent and believed in me and today I say thank you for discouraging me from joining the Army.”

The Azumah Nelson Fight Night battle witnessed six evenly-matched bouts along with pre-fight amateur exhibitions to whet the appetites of the thousands of dignitaries and fight fans who patronize the show two days after the legend actually turned 60.

The fight that shocked the foundations of the sports emporium was the Ghana National Super Featherweight Championship between the titlist, Abraham ‘No Shaking’ Osei Bonsu and undefeated Patrick ‘Aligator’ Ayi.

The two boxers gave a splendid renditions of local boxing to the amazement of the fans but in the end, the Aligator’ was crowned the new National Super Featherweight Champion in a split points decision.

The first judge scored the bout 117 to 114, second judge scored the bout 113 and 117 and final judge scored the bout 115 to 117. PrimenewsghananPrime aians as he marks 60th birthday