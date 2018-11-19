Rawlings Confuses NDC With Coded Message

Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates, who attended the 9th National Delegates’ Congress of the party, struggled to decipher the speech of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Rawlings started the brief address at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra by first thanking God for safeguarding party members.

The former president acknowledged the enthusiasm of the party members at the auditorium, adding that “it’s very infectious and I hope you will be able to maintain the energy level right through into the night.”

Mr. Rawlings also expressed excitement about the speeches delivered by previous speakers, stating that “the speakers ahead of me have shared some interesting thoughts with us. So I will keep mine as short as possible because you have a long day ahead and it’s going to be a very long and busy day.”

“I would wish for the spirit of the old days… is it possible to bring it back? I hope so, but that can only happen if we cultivate the habit of listening to ourselves.”

Some of the delegates thought he was referring to statements of the previous speakers at the venue.

Others told DAILY GUIDE that “we don’t know what he was trying to convey, but it’s up to him because he is the only person who understood that statement.

“You cannot make this kind of statement and go without giving further details to people listening to you. This is not communication.”

Over 9,350 delegates voted to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

The NDC members contested National Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General-Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Communication Officer and the Zongo Caucus Coordinator positions during the congress.

The main contest was between Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Koku Anyidoho for the General Secretary position.

The two personalities attracted a lot of media attention due to their verbal exchanges in recent times.

By Vincent Kubi & Issah Mohammed