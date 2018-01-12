Rawlings Commends Akufo-Addo; Congratulates Amidu

Former President Jerry Rawlings

Former President Rawlings has congratulated Martin Amidu on his appointment as the country’s foremost Special Prosecutor at the newly created office of the Independent Prosecutor.

Applauding President Akufo-Addo, who he said “couldn’t have made a better choice,” Flt Lt Rawlings was hopeful that Parliament would approve the appointment.

His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s nomination of citizen vigilante, Mr Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

Quoting the law that set up the office, Thursday, the President said he has accepted the choice of the Attorney General and will present to Parliament, the name of Mr Amidu for consideration.

At a brief ceremony to make the announcement at the Flagstaff House, President Akufo-Addo commended the public spiritedness of the man widely acclaimed as an anti-corruption crusader, a bulwark in the fight against corruption.

Reacting to the news former President Rawlings said “the president by this appointment has risen above partisanship and recognized a highly principled citizen.

“Mr. Amidu has proven to be a fearless anti-corruption crusader whose pursuit of truth and justice has won him national admiration,” he added.

He called on all Ghanaians to offer the appointee the required support and information “in pursuit of what will undoubtedly be a challenging role.”

Flt Lt Rawlings also urged Ghanaians to pray for God’s guidance and strength for the former Attorney General as he works to restore the wheels of justice.

-peacefmonline