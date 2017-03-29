 Rastafari Council Visits Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak (2nd left) in a pose with the executives of the council

The executives of the Rastafari Council of Ghana, led by its president, Ahuma Ocansey, known in the showbiz scene as Daddy Bosco, have paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, in his office.

Ras Mubarak was, for many years, a reggae presenter with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), where he worked on both radio and television.

He is credited with being the first state broadcaster in Ghana to take a film crew to Jamaica for three weeks, where they covered various activities and produced a documentary on the story of reggae music.

Some of the members of the delegation include Ras Korby, international relations coordinator of the council, and Ras Abednego, an executive member of the council.

The president of the council told the MP that their visit was to primarily congratulate him on his election into parliament and explore ways in which he could use his role in parliament to address issues of interest to the community of Rastafari.

He said Ras Mubarak is a shining example to many Rastafarians, and applauded him for his singular achievement of having been elected to parliament.

In his response, Ras Mubarak assured the Rastafari community of his support to advocate issues of human rights relating to the movement.

He indicated that the laws of Ghana abhor discrimination on religious grounds, hence incidents of Rastafari children being turned away from school on the basis of their hairstyle should be a thing of the past.