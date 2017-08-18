Rashid Shines In Pre-Season

Sumaila (L top), with team mates

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila excelled on his return to Al Qadsia in their 0-0 pre-season friendly match against Istanbul Youth FC on Wednesday evening.

Sumaila, who spent last season on loan at Qatari club Al Gharafa, joined Al Qadsia training camp in Turkey on Monday as they prepare ahead for the start of the Kuwaiti Premier League.

The 24-year-old was trusted with a start by coach Rashed Al Bediah and gave a good account of himself with assured display despite recovering from an ankle injury two weeks ago.

Al Qadsia will expect a lot more from the Ghana international when the Kuwait league starts as they hope to wrestle back the title they lost to Al Kuwait last term.