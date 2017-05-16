Rashid Ranked Among The Best

Rashid Sumaila

Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has finished this season’s on a high note-emerging as one of the best five players of Al Gharafa.

In spite of joining Al Gharafa midway on a season’s loan from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia, where he won the league with them.

The centre back has been impressive for the Qatari side; wining eight Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, four goals in the league and a goal in the FA Cup competition.

He has featured in 28 league games, four friendlies and has succeeded in endearing himself to the Club’s faithful.

The former Asante Kotoko and Sundowns defender has been linked to Glasgow Rangers, who are keen on signing him to join his former manager Pedro Caixinha in Scotland.

The other winners were Yussu Hassan, Fheed Al Shammari, Othman Al Yahari and Abdul Rahman Fayez.

By Kofi Owusu Aduinum