Rashid Not Behind My Injury… Jerry Akaminko

Jerry Akaminko has expressed delight at making a return to the Black Stars, adding that he does not believe Rashid Sumaila was behind the injury that ruled him out of the 2014 World Cup.

Malam Isaka Salia, a spiritualist based in the Western Region had accused Sumaila for causing the horrible injury sustained by Akaminko.

The Ghana defender joined training in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon which is the first time in 1,103 days.

Akaminko having performed to expectation during the qualifiers was highly fancied to be part of the 23-man squad for the World Cup but the unexpected happened.

Barely weeks to the tournament, the former Heart of Lions ace twisted his ankle at the De Kuip in Rotterdam as Ghana lost their last but one friendly match against Netherlands.

“He came to me for assistance ahead of the World Cup and I promised to help him,” Malam Isaka told Takoradi-based Kyzz FM.

“I told him he could only get a position in the squad if one of the center backs is injured. He accepted and asked me to do it to Jerry Akaminko.

So I made sure Akaminko was injured so that Rashid’s name will be in the squad. I am now saying this public because he has failed to pay me, “Malam Isaka added.

However, after working himself into contention earning a call-up from Kwesi Appiah for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, Akaminko has shove aside claims by the Mallam in an interview with Nhyira FM.

“I am happy to come back to the team.’’

“It has not been easy but God knows and won’t apportion blame that someone was behind my injury’’

‘’I don’t believe Rashid was, no it is never true,’’ he added.

Myjoyonline