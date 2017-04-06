Rashid Hails Appiah Come Back

Rashid Sumaila

Ghana strong defender Rashid Sumaila has hailed the reappointment of coach Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach, and believes the timing is right to finish his ‘unfinished’ business.

To the Al Gharafa central defender, in coach Appiah lies great qualities to surmount the qualification challenge confronting the team for the Russia championship.

He expressed the hope that the soft spoken manager is in the better position to turn things around in the team having worked with the team, watched it from afar and returning.

“He is a good coach and it’s good he is back. His second coming will offer him ample time to continue the good job he did by qualifying Ghana for the 2014 World Cup and build a strong side for the 2019 AFCON.”

He added that “I played under him in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and at the World Cup. He fielded me against Holland in the pre-World Cup friendly and that was my best game.”

“I am convinced the FA knows what he did at that time and what he can do now. I believe he will do a wonderful job. I wish him well.”

Appiah, after the Brazil 2014 World Cup fiasco left the shores of this land for Sudan where he was the head coach of Al Khartoum FC.

Rashid was a key member of the Black Stars side that handed dreaded Egypt a 6-1 thrashing in the qualifier to the World Cup in Kumasi.

The FA handed Appiah a two-year contract on Tuesday to replace Avram Grant.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum