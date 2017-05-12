Rashid Gunning For Best Player Prize

Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is in line to be named the best player of the season for Al Gharafa following his stupendous performance in the season.

Sumaila, 24, joined the Leopards on a season long loan from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia after winning the league with them last season.

Despite joining Al Gharafa mid-way in the season, Sumaila has been overly impressive for the Qatari giants.

As a center back, Sumaila has won 8 man of the match awards since joining, scoring 4 goals in the league and a goal in their FA Cup competition.

Out of the 28 matches played for Al Gharafa including four friendly matches, Rashid has been nominated by the club’s leadership as one of their five influential players this season.

Fans of the club will therefore have to vote for the best player of the season which will be announced later this month.

The stupendous performance of the former Asante Kotoko and Sundowns defender could see him exit Al Gharafa at the end of the season as Glasgow Rangers are keen on signing him to join his former manager Pedro Caixinha in Scotland.