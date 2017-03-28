“Rashford Must Mix Up His Game”

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford needs to “mix his game up” if he is to fulfill his potential, according to Old Trafford legend Ryan Giggs.

Rashford, 19, impressed as a second-half substitute in England’s 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday, but former United midfielder Giggs wants to see more from the forward.

“He’s a threat, he’s a talent, but one thing I would say is that when he’s not scoring he needs to mix his game up a little bit,” Giggs told ITV.

“More one-twos, laying it off, because at the moment he’s getting the ball and taking players on, but you can’t do that every time.”

“Sometimes you have to keep the defender guessing, just control pass, lay it off, and then next time run at him, just constantly cat and mouse.”

“Keep the defender guessing, because he has got everything, he can run in behind with or without the ball.”

Rashford has made 22 Premier League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s United this season, scoring three times and recording one assist.

The 19-year-old is now a full England international, and Giggs saw his potential at first hand as United’s assistant manager on Feb. 25, 2016.