Ras Kimono Dies @ 60

The late Ras Kimono

Seasoned Nigerian reggae legend, Ras Kimono, is dead. He was 60 years.

According to reports, the ‘Under Pressure’ hitmaker died on Sunday, June 10 at Lagoon Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos.

His death was confirmed by former Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Tony Okoroji, to Channels Television that he had visited the legendary reggae musician in the hospital.

“COSON deeply regrets to announce the passing on of a frontline member of our board – Great African and great musician, the reggae toaster, the great Ras Kimono Onwubuya,” he wrote in a text.

Ras Kimono was scheduled to travel to US last Sunday but on his way to the airport, he complained of uneasiness and was quickly rushed to a hospital in Ikeja.

He was later transferred to Lagoon Hospital, where he died. His death came as a shock to friends, family and loved ones.

Born Okwudili Onwubuya, Kimono was very popular in the late eighties and nineties.

He rose to stardom after the release of his debut album ‘Under Pressure’ in the late 80s.

His style of music was significantly influenced by the hardship he experienced in his early life.

The late reggae music icon won several awards, including the Nigeria Music Awards, Fame Music Awards, among others.

His song, ‘Under Pressure’, was so huge in Ghana that the late comedian Bob Okala did his own version, ‘Fufuo’, for his comedy acts.

Kimono, who hailed from Onicha Olona in Delta State, was said to have suffered from respiratory problems and apnea over the years.