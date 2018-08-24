Ras Ebo Appointed Child Cancer Ambassador

Ras Ebo

Takoradi-based hiplife artiste, Ras Ebo, has been appointed the new ambassador for the fight against childhood cancer in Ghana by the Ghana Society UK and World Child Cancer.

The hiplife artiste, known in private life as Ernest Ebo Ennin, is expected to use his brand and music to create awareness, as well as raise funds to support children living with cancer in Ghana.

According to the American Cancer Society, the most common cancers that occur in children are leukemia, neuroblastoma, wilms tumour, rhabdomyoscarcoma and retinoblastoma.

Others are lymphoma (including both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin) and bone cancer (including osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma).

Childhood cancer is referred to as neoplastic disorder which usually affects individuals below the age of 14 years.

Reports indicate that children who are less than 14 years constitute about 40 per cent of Ghana’s population, which is an unfortunate tragedy to the country.

Some of the main challenges facing the fight against cancer in Ghana are the lack of awareness about childhood cancer, lack of trained health workers in paediatric cancer management and adverse socio-cultural practices.

Limited accesses to services and suitable protocols and inadequate supportive care (funds) also pose serious challenges to the war against childhood cancers.

Ras Ebo urged the general public to “save as many children as possible, thereby, securing a future with able and capable strong generation to build a better Ghana by supporting with the little amount at hand.”

“Come on board to support; donate today and save a child to join the campaign of the fight against childhood cancer,” he added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio