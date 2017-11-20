Raquel Storms Piano Bar With ‘The Voice’ Concert

Afro-pop singer Raquel, who recently released her latest single titled ‘Shooting Stars’, will on Friday, December 22 host her maiden edition of ‘The Voice Concert’ at the Piano Bar in Accra.

Raquel is expected to put up a splendid performance of her best cover songs like ‘Sweetio’, ‘Lovi Dovi’, ‘I Won’t Cry’, ‘Woara’ and a host of others.

The Afro-pop singer will be performing alongside new artiste Myra Kay and Sablar, who recently signed to her record label, Black Star SR Entertainment.

Raquel is an award-winning singer, who won the best female artiste at the 2012 YFM All-Star Weekend Awards and has also received numerous nominations, including a VGMA best new artiste and best female vocalist.

Born Raquel Naa Ayorkor Ammah, she is recognised as one of Ghana’s best female vocalists.

She became very popular in 2011 and 2012 after the release of ‘Sweetio’ and reports of exposing her private part at the ‘Decemba To Rememba’ concert, which was organised by Citi FM.