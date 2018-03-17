‘Rapist’ Grabbed In Somanya

The police have arrested a young man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The incident reportedly happened at a house along the road to Yilo Krobo Senior High School (YIKROSEC).

According to sources, but for the timely intervention of the police, the suspect would have been lynched by some irate youth.

The 20-year-old suspect reportedly told the police that the victim is his girlfriend and that they have been doing everything together for some time.

According to the police, the victim debunked the assertions of the suspect, claiming that she only got to know him last Monday after escorting a female friend to the house where the alleged rape took place.

She said she escorted her friend to the suspect’s room but the friend later went out to buy food with the young man.

According to the complainant, the suspect returned only and forcibly had sex with her in the room.

The police subsequently detained the suspect and issued a medical form to the complainant for medical examination.

From Daniel Bampoe, Somanya