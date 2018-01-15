Rape Case: Lebanese Granted GHC50k Bail

Rabih Haddad

The Lebanese national facing rape charges in Ghana has been granted bail by an Accra Criminal High Court.

The judge Kofi Dorgu granted Rabih Haddad bail in the sum of GHC500, 000 with two sureties Monday.

The judge said the prosecution failed to convince the court on why the suspect could not be admitted to bail. He however ordered the suspect to submit his passport to the court registry.

Mr. Haddad has been on admission at the Ridge Hospital in Accra for some time now.

Meanwhile, The Police appear to be contradicting themselves over the DNA report in the Lebanese rape case as they now claim sperms of the suspect was not found on the alleged victim, Esther Akuvi Adje.

An earlier Police hospital Report dated December 3, 2017, according to StarrFMonline.com sources, confirmed that spermatozoa was found on the girl.

Based on the report, further swabs were taken for forensic DNA testing to be sure the sperm found on the girl indeed belonged to the Lebanese.

However, the police, according to some media reports claim a forensic lab report now says no sperm was found on the girl.

An Accra Criminal High Court presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu has granted bail to Rabih Haddad, a Lebanese national who is alleged to have raped his househelp.

-Satrrfmonline