Rangers Prez Wins Forty U-40 Award

Nana Yaw Amponsah, President of Division One side, Phar Rangers Football Club, has won the sports category of the prestigious Forty U-40 award.

Mr Amponsah swoop the award following his exploits as a Sports lawyer, FIFA intermediary and president of Ghana’s model club, Phar Rangers.

The awards ceremony which took place at the plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra according to the organizers, sought to reward outstanding entrepreneurs in their respective fields of endeavor.

The ceremony that rewarded 39 others who have distinguished themselves in various fields saw the young administrator beating competition from other nominees to take home a trophy and medal.

In his citation on the night, Mr Amponsah’s effort that has made Phar Rangers a model club in Ghana, in just their first season, was brought to the fore.

Mr Amponsah who holds a Masters’ Degree (LLM) in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester De Montfort University in the U.K. is credited for masterminding the transfer of several Ghanaian players abroad in the last decade.

Having worked in the sports industry actively for a decade and built a great deal of experience and synergy with huge contacts all over the world, Mr Amponsah who is seen to have a decent chance to lead Ghana’s football from 2019 as president was elated by the awards.

“It is a beautiful feeling to know your hard work is getting noticed. It’s been over a decade of dedication to football and everything right about its growth.

“I’m happy about today’s recognition and award. It is a silent reminder of why we must all contribute our quota to making the game we all love better.”

