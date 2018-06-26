Randy Abbey Sponsored Anas …To Set Up Nyantakyi  

Randy Abbey

Maverick Ghanaian legislator Kennedy Agyapong has accused former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Randy Abbey of sponsoring the investigation by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to destroy the administration and legacy of former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central claims the bankroller of Heart of Lions is the brain behind the investigative piece that forced the embattled former FIFA Council member to resign.

He told Kumasi-based Fox FM on Monday that Nyankayi’s former protégé is the chief architect of the exposé, which revealed widespread corruption in the game in the powerful West African nation.

The government has stopped all football activities in the country due to the exposé by Anas.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration appears to be pandering to the whims and caprices of several ‘loud’ Ghanaians who have been unhappy with the perceived high corruption exposed in the video.

The video captured five leading members of the GFA, including its president Kwesi Nyantakyi, engaged in alleged infractions of their code of ethics.

Several referees were allegedly captured in the video taking huge amounts of money to influence matches.

But hard-hitting legislator Kennedy Agyapong says claims that the documentary piece was a joint collaboration between Tiger Eye PI and world service BBC is completely false.

He pointed accusing fingers at Randy Abbey, claiming the former Ghana FA spokesperson was the chief financier of the explosive project targeted at dislodging the embattled former FA capo.

“Randy Abbey set up Kwesi Nyantakyi. Randy has said he will disgrace Akufo-Addo so that Mahama will get another chance to become president,” he fumed on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“And today they are on a chase to make me unpopular and claim I don’t deserve to be an MP.

“Don’t mind him (Randy Abbey). If he likes, let him come and face me. Do they think I am afraid of them? I’m not afraid of them.

“I am aware of all their diabolical schemes.

Abbey was one of Nyantakyi’s trusted lieutenants until he lost an election to be on the Executive Committee, and struggled to get elected to the Emergency Committee.

Ghanasoccernet