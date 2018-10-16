Rampaging Fans Mar Boxing Show

Dodoo questioning the referee over his decision

Rampaging fans besieged the squared ring over a Beninois referee’s decision in an expected uncompromising clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Bukom on Saturday night.

In round three, referee Adon Berti stopped the bout after WBO Africa Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Sackey visited the canvas against Wasiwu Dzatabi Mohammed.

The decision incensed the spectators, most of whom rushed into the ring with chairs and bottles; insulting officials and others in process.

Sackey’s coach, Akai Nettey, rushed into the ring and violently pushed the referee in protest. Shortly, angry protestors inundated the ring resulting in a free-for-all fight.

In the midst of the rumpus culminating to heated verbal exchanges even among the officials, a respected executive member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Rabon Dodoo, a former boxer, boldly confronted the referee and challenged his decision.

Later, two policemen escorted referee Berti out of the venue which resulted in no formal declaration of results.

Ironically, even before the GBA and WBO Africa take a decision, it has emerged that fans have called for a Sackey-Wasihu rematch and certainly, that would appear to be the best for fairness in the sport.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum