Ramos Salutes Ronaldo 

Sergio Ramos And Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after winning their latest trophy with the club.

Real beat Gremio to secure the Club World Cup for the second successive year on Sunday, following another individual honour for Ronaldo, who won his fifth Ballon d’Or.

Ramos lauded Ronaldo, calling him a ‘legend’ and one of the best players to ever take to the field of play.

Ramos told Telefoot: ‘Our No 7 is a striker like we have never seen before. He is already a legend and will be recognised as one of the best players in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo has a very important role in the team and everyone respects it.’

Ronaldo scored the winner against the South Americans, netting after 53 minutes in the 1-0 victory.

Ramos also paid tribute to Ronaldo’s attacking partner, Karim Benzema, who starred in the UAE.

Benzema forms one third of the feared BBC partnership with Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, and Ramos said the Frenchman is one of the world’s best finishers.

He said: ‘Karim is a very good friend and for me he’s a great striker with innate quality and talent, a scorer and a smuggler. I think he’s an attacker who can be a problem for anyone, whatever the defender.’