Ramos Is Dirtiest Player

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has obtained a notorious reputation in football for being a tough-tackling defender who loves a good foul… and now the statistics backs it up.

The Real Madrid captain is officially the dirtiest player in Champions League history, after racking up more cards than any other player.

Ramos was tied with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on 36 total cards in the competition but surpassed that mark on Tuesday evening after going into referee Felix Brych’s book against PSG.

A foul on Argentine playmaker, Javier Pastore, saw Ramos confronted with the familiar sight of an official reaching into his pocket before brandishing a yellow card above him.

The Spaniard’s tally now stands at 37 cards in total, including three red card dismissals.