Ramos Blasts Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Ramos. INSET: Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos lit the blue touch paper for this year’s Champions League by taking a swipe at the star player of the team that will host the final next June.

Ramos went for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann in his media conference ahead of Wednesday’s first group game with Roma, suggesting the player was ‘ignorant’ and hinting that he believed he was lacking respect for other top players.

Ramos was asked: ‘What do you think about Griezmann saying he now eats at the same table as [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo? He replied with a Spanish refrain: ‘Ignorance is always bold’.

Before adding: ‘When I hear this kid talking, I think about Totti, Buffon, Iker Casillas, Raul, Andres Iniesta and Xavi who have homes full of trophies but never won a Balon D’Or.’

Atletico Madrid host the final of this season’s Champions League and Ramos also grinned: ‘Playing the final at the Wanda Metropolitano is always going to give us a bit of extra motivation.’

Griezmann has been vocal in his criticism of the recent list of candidates for the Fifa Best awards.

He was absent from the final three with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Sala all contesting the prize.

In an interview with Diario AS this week, he said: ‘It’s a Fifa prize and it is a shame that no World Cup winner is nominated.

‘I think the Balon d’Or carries more prestige and more history.

‘I have it in my head and there are three months for me to give everything [to win it].’

Griezmann’s comment about Messi and Ronaldo was actually prompted by the question.