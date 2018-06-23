Ramadan Cup Hits Wembley Today

FLASHBACK: Chief Imam conducting the ceremonial kick-off in last year’s edition

The 4th edition of the Annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup will kick off this morning at the Wembley Park in Kotobabi, Accra.

Sixteen Zongo Communities are scheduled to participate in the football gala, which brings together youth from various Zongo communities as part of social activities to climax the celebration of the successful end of Ramadan.

The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu , who the competition is named after, will be the special guest and he will once again perform the ceremonial kick-off before Sabon Zongo and New Fadama open the competition with the first match of the day.

Interestingly, the opening match will involve the base of the Chief Imam, New Fadama, and that could give them the added incentive to go all out against Sabon Zongo.

Two-time winners, Ashaiman will face Ashaley Botwe in the second match of the day before Accra New Town face Koforidua Zongo in the third match.

Nima and Madina will face off in what promises to be a fierce encounter and then Alajo will clash with Nsawam Zongo in the next match. The final three matches of the preliminary round will have: Tudu versus Darkuman, Mamobi versus Shukura and Kasoa versus Nungua Zongo.

Winners of the preliminary round will advance to the quarter finals and the four winners of the quarter finals will progress to the semi finals before the winner is determined.1

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which also seeks to promote community integration through football, started in 2015 with eight Zongo Communities. It increased to twelve communities in the second edition in 2016.

This year’s edition will have sixteen Communities from three regions of Ghana participating namely: Alajo, Ashaiman, Ashale Botwe, Darkuman, Fadama, Kasoa, Koforidua Zongo, Madina (defending champions), Mamobi, Accra New Town, Nima, Nsawam Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Sabon Zongo, Shukura and Tudu.

Royal Bank is the headline sponsor. Other supporting sponsors are Multi Pac Ghana Limited (producers of Perla Natural Mineral Water and 5 Star Energy Drink), Nasco Electronics, Marwako Fast Food, Afro Arab Group, and Holiday Inn Hotel

