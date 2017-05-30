Railways Minister Leads Development Agenda 

Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railways

THE ADONTENHENE of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Nana Adu Gyamfi, has tipped the Ministry of Railways as the institution to lead the country’s development agenda under the President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking to media men last Thursday in Accra on the prospects of the newly created Ministry of Railways Development, Nana Adu Gyamfi said emphatically that the success of the current administration partly rests on the performance of the railway sector.

“It is transformational in the truest sense of nation building, he said. “This is a ministry that will directly transform the lives of people, improve business activities and support other rail related developments,” he noted, stressing that “the call for change cannot be achieved without the existence of a railway, hence a need to have a ‘rail sense’ to change the fortunes of this country.”

According to him, the Ministry of Railways Development is one of the most important institutions ever created by the Akufo-Addo led administration.

Brief History

The railway operations began in 1898 under the Gold Coast Civil Service, with its headquarters in Sekondi. It was later transferred to Takoradi after the construction of the Takoradi Harbour. The purpose of building the system was to transport minerals and cocoa from the hinterlands to the harbour for onward shipment to Europe. These raw materials were to serve as sources of inputs for the industries and were to be transformed into the goods and services that the European society needed. Today, the story has changed. The railway sector is nothing to boast of. Rail tracks have been abandoned. Hawkers and squatters have taken over railway lines and adjoining lands.

That notwithstanding, the Adontehene expressed the belief that the Ministry has what it takes to bring back the rail system and bridge the gap between the past, present and the future through major economic projects.

Plans

President Akufo-Addo has announced plans to expand the Western railway line to Paga, in the northern part of the country. In May this year, Ghana signed a Communiqué with the Government of Burkina Faso, all in the quest to foster trade by rail between the two countries.

The Adontenhene described the initiative as one that will strengthen trade relations between Ghana and its neighbouring countries. He said there is the need to ensure that there are prospects for nation building along all the rail paths.

He urged the Ministry to address the various sections namely, the Western Line, Eastern Line, the Central Spine, Eastern Line extension and the Western Line extension, with funds to avoid delays.

BY Melvin Tarlue