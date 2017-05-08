Radford University To Host 2017 Fashion Show

Catherine Afeku, Tourism Minister

The Radford University College (RUC) has launched its 2017 fashion show to showcase the work of its graduating students from the Fashion and Design Department to fashion lovers in the country.

The event which is slated for May 27 at the plush Kempiski Hotel in Accra will see the graduates display on stage their latest collections and designs similar to the fashion shows at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

During the launch of the fifth edition of the fashion show, some graduates exhibited designs that will be showcased later at the graduates fashion show.

Radford University is the premier university in Ghana offering a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Design, as well as other top-notch courses. The RUC has made fashion-design an integral part of its curricula.

The Head of the Fashion Department at RUC, Yvonne Ntiamoah, in an interview mentioned that the fashion industry is very lucrative, and that it is one area through which the graduates could be assisted to set up their own businesses after school.

She indicated that the fashion industry can be used to rejuvenate Ghana’s ailing economy just like it is being done in countries like the United Kingdom and Italy.

“The London Fashion Week contributes about £28 billion directly to the UK economy in 2014, according to Oxford Economics. But in Ghana, the situation is different,” she bemoaned.

Yvonne Ntiamoah further called on the minister of Trade and Industry to support the fashion industry to flourish.