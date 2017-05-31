Radford Holds Fashion Show   

Scene from the fashion show

Graduates from the Fashion Department of the Radford University College (RUC) last Saturday thrilled fashion lovers with their exquisite clothing line designs.

The event which was held at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra attracted a large number of fashion lovers, as well students from some of the tertiary institutions in Accra.

It saw graduates from the Fashion and Design Department of RUC showing their latest collections and designs.

Samples of their designs were modelled to the admiration of guests who attended the event. They ranged from corporate, casual and African wear, to wedding gowns innovatively designed with colourful fabrics.

Speaking at the fashion show, the Chairman of RUC, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, stated that the annual event is aimed at showcasing to the world the creativity of their students.

He explained that a vibrant fashion industry is a panacea to ending the increasing graduate unemployment in the country, adding that investment in the industry is an avenue for job opportunities and help to position Ghana on the global fashion platform.

That, he said, would attract more tourists into the country and lead to an expansion of the revenue base of the economy.

The annual fashion show, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong reiterated, is a way of demonstrating their talents and readiness for the job market.

According to him, the Ghanaian youth have the passion for pursuing ventures in fashion but lack financial support and this has militated against their efforts to succeed in the industry.

The Head of Fashion at RUC, Yvonne Ntiamoah, bemoaned the lack of support for the fashion industry in the country.

She said fashion can be a foreign exchange earner for Ghana if an investment is made in the industry.