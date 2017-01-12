Race For Ahanta West DCE Begins

Kwesi Asobenyah Buah

Some activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region have appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint a District Chief Executive (DCE) who has the development of the area at heart.

“We believe before the policy of electing DCEs is implemented the current president will appoint people for the positions,” they asserted.

Already, a couple of names, including Kwesi Asobenyah Buah, the current Ahanta West Constituency Secretary of the NPP, John Agyare, Second Vice Chairman and one Abraham Yankey, an NPP activist, have been making the rounds.

Meanwhile, some residents in the area have appealed to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Kwesi Asobenyah Buah, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE).

They expressed displeasure about the lack of development in the district in the past two to three years under the previous Mahama administration.

“This was because of division and disunity among the members of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the district when the NDC was in power. We were fed up with the situation, because development was being retarded and we voted massively for NPP,” they stressed.

Kwesi Asobenyah Buah holds a bachelors degree in Public Health from the University of Ghana and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Statistics from the Takoradi Polytechnic.

He has been an NPP polling agent in all general elections in the constituency.

He was also a polling station chairman from 2002-2006; Unit Committee Secretary in Himakrom in the district from 2005-2008 and Constituency Youth Organizer of the NPP from 2006-2015.

He has been an elected Assembly member from 2013 to date.

Kwesi Buah represented the party during programmes on ‘Radio Ahanta’ in the district and explained NPP’s programmes in the Ahanta dialect to the indigenes. He was also an agent during last year’s special voting.

At the Assembly, I once served as works sub-committee chairman and eventually served as a member of the Tender Review Board, I also served on a number of Sub Committees, he stated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi