Rabito Clinic Opens New Branch At Dansoman

Rabito Clinic has established a new branch at Dansoman Control in Accra.

The founder of Rabito Clinic Limited, Prof. Edmund Nminyen Delle, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Clinic Karen, A.S. Hedrickson, a number of practitioners in the field of dermatology and staff of the facility joined in the opening of the new branch on November 2, 2018.

Mrs. Hedrickson stated that it is the vision of the management to bring better healthcare to the public and the need to have a branch closer to people coming from other parts of Accra to access good medical service not just in dermatology but general medical healthcare as well.

She revealed that they would open another branch in East Legon early 2019, which would go beyond its specialty in dermatology and attend to cosmetic procedures.

Mrs. Hedrickson added that the newest service that the Dansoman branch has is the E-health clinic, which would be launched on December 1 “and this clinic is designed to provide review and consultancy service to individuals who are too busy to go to the clinic or physically be attended to a doctor about conditions that they feel uncomfortable saying in person and have the opportunity.”

Rabito Clinic, which was established in 1974 and named after the founder’s career mentor, Prof. Calegero Rabito, a former director of the Dermatological Clinic at the University of Padua, Italy, where he had his training, also offers general healthcare services as well as neurology and obstetrics and gynecology services which are handled by specialists who have about 60 years experience between them and are on call on specific days.The clinic also offers laboratory services in most of its branches.

