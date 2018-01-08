A/R: 5 Soldiers Shot By Fulani Herdsmen, 2 Arrested

Five military men have been shot by Fulani Herdsmen at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incidents happened around 2:30 pm Monday when the soldiers stormed the grazing where the Fulani Herdsmen feed their cattle.

The soldiers were shot during an exchange of gun fire with the Fulani Herdsmen.

Personal Assistant to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Derrick Amoah who confirmed the incident to Abusua FM said two out of the five soldiers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Agogo Presbyterian hospital for treatment.

Two of the herdsmen have been reportedly been arrested by Agogo District Command.

Information gathered by Abusua Dawuro indicates that Agogo DISEC will hold an emergence meeting tomorrow following the unfortunate incident.

-kasapafmonline.com