Qunloon Ghana Unveils Men’s Aphrodisiac Drugs

QUNLOON GHANA Limited, a Chinese herbal medicines marketing company, has unveiled a range of aphrodisiac drugs for men under the trade name Mr Q.

Mr Q, according to the company, offers an impressive functionality of improving men’s sex life with an increased libido, quick and rapid erection.

The medication is also believed to be effective in helping maintain and prolong sexual desires, strengthening waist and knees, preventing chilly and cold sensations of the limbs, managing fatigue and other undersexed symptoms.

Speaking at the launch of Mr Q in Accra at the Alisa Hotel, Marketing Manager of Qunloon Ghana Limited, Jonas Amoni, said, “Our herbal medicines guarantee a high curative effect without side effects.”

He added, “Mr Q is a world-class formulated herbal medicine certified and approved by FDA China and FDA Ghana.”

“The uniqueness of Mr Q sets it apart from other self-acclaimed sex products with relation to the fact that Mr Q can be used for daily healthcare without any side effect,” he said.

The Managing Director of Qunloon Ghana Limited, Apusiga Ali Abdul-Karim, indicated that “Qunloon Ghana Limited partners the most-acclaimed herbal medicine factories in China with the best curative effects using modern techniques.”

“We have a long time history trading Chinese herbal medicines in China and Far East areas,” he said.

Qunloon Ghana Limited was accordingly registered in the country in 2004 with the mission of renewing healthy lifestyle and providing healthcare to the world.

The company has four branches in Ghana, with its headquarters in Accra and distribution centres in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

BY Melvin Tarlue