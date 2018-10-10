Quick SMS Lifts Happy FM Challenge

Quick SMS beat Askan Company Limited 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 drawn game to lift the ultimate in the 2nd Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge at the Lizzy Sports Complex over the weekend.

For their prize, Quick SMS received GH¢ 3,000, medals, drinks from Drink Royce Ghana Limited and a giant trophy while the 1st runners-up, Askan Company Limited, took home GH¢ 1,500 and medals.

Donewell Insurance Company Limited took home GH¢ 500 after defeating Miniplast Limited in a 3-2 penalty shootout in a goalless match to become the 2nd runners up.

Speaking after the tournament, Emmanuel Akrumah, Programs Manager at Happy FM commended the various corporate teams who participated in the event for making the second edition of the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge a successful one.“The corporate teams, referees and match officials ensured that the Happy FM team executed a free, fair and friendly tournament. The matches on the day were very competitive with a lot of anticipations. We look forward to a bigger version of the tournament next year,” Akrumah said.

Captain of team Quick SMS, Andy Maclean Noi, popularly known as Rooney, was awarded a brand new VIWA smart phone for emerging the top scorer, after bagging seven goals for his side.

Some of the Corporate organizations who participated in the tournament included Tema Shipyard, MTN Ghana, Premier Health Insurance, Miniplast Ltd, GIMPA, Forestry Commission , Empire Concrete, Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce (GGCC), Kwese TV, Movis Ghana , Experts Consult Limited and VIWA Mobile among others.

From The Sports Desk