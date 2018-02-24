Queens Victory Excites Coach …They Face Cote d’Ivoire Tomorrow

Interim coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe, could not hide her happiness after guiding the Black Queens to the final of the maiden 2018 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup of Nations.

Ghana defeated rivals Nigeria 5-4 on penalties to secure a place in the final in the maiden tournament after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation period.

“I was really ready for this game if you could remember the interview I granted prior to this encounter,” the former Amidaus Professionals assistant coach said.

“I said I needed to play Nigeria in the semi-finals because I had seen what they could do and what they cannot do. In fact I was ready for Nigeria and I am happy we have won.”

Coach Tagoe expressed gratitude to her players for their performance against the Super Falcons on Thursday.

“The girls were doing exactly what I instructed them to do on the field. I was very pleased with their composure and they were fully concentrated,” she added.

“I am really happy to come this far.”

Ghana will face hosts Ivory Coast in the final tomorrow.

The Ivorians beat the Black Queens 1-0 in the tournament’s opener.