Queens Line-Up 3 Friendlies

Ghana Black Queens

Bashir Hayford, head coach for the female national team, has said his team will play three international friendly matches to round up their preparations for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted by Ghana.

According to the coach, the matches would be played between from November 1 to 10, though the opponents for the matches were yet to be named and confirmed.

Coach Hayford said, the Black Queens would play their first competitive international match on November 1, having been paired with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A.

In an interview with GNA Sports, coach Hayford noted that the Queens, would play their second and third friendly games by November 7 and 10, 2018 respectively.

“We would try to engage some of the countries who are not in our group in competitive friendly games, but all would depend on the countries that would agree to play us.

“Most of the countries wanted to play us but they were waiting for the official draw for the tournament and now that we know which groups we belong to, we would see to the countries that are still ready to play us,” he said.

There have been concerns to Ghana not playing competitive games in the build up to the 11th biennial tournament, but Hayford has said there was no cause for alarm, since he had had the best of players, who can help the cause of the team.