Queens Face Zambia Test

Black Queens

The National senior female soccer side, the Black Queens will play international friendly games with their Zambian, Kenyan and South African counterparts, a release from the Youth and Sports Ministry has stated.

The release indicated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has given approval to the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to honour three international friendly matches.

And per the approval, Ghana Black Queens will face Zambia Female National Team (She-Polopolo) on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Later, the Black Queens will pit their strength against their Kenyan counterparts on November 7.

And ahead of the women’s African Cup of Nations scheduled for November 17, Ghana will take on South African counterparts (Bayana Bayana).

These international friendly matches have become necessary in an attempt to put the team in the best of shapes ahead of the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Ministry will provide financial support to ensure it is a fruitful exercise.

The team is expected to depart on Tuesday, October 30.