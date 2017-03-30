Queen’s Baton Relay Hits TRRS

TRRS pupils bearing the baton

The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) welcomed The Queen’s Baton Relay 2017 to its

campus much to the delight of pupils, staff and parents.

TRRS pupils enjoyed a very special opportunity to participate in the memorable event and proudly carried the Queen’s Baton into their school.

TRRS has been selected to represent Ghana in the Commonwealth Games Schools Connect programme and has been paired with Arundel State School in Queensland (Australia), the site of the upcoming 2018 Games.

The Schools Connect programme provides the opportunity for pupils from all Commonwealth nations to meet and work with pupils in a school in the host city, interacting with one another through various educational projects and cultural exchange in the months leading up to the games.

The Baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, currently HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Since leaving Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day on March 13

2017, the Queen’s Baton visited Sierra Leone before arriving in Ghana and then onward to Rwanda and will visit a total of 71 countries over 388 days and more than 320,000 km before reaching the Gold Coast in Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games scheduled for 4th of April next year.

At the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018, the final relay runner hands the baton back to Her Majesty or her representative, who reads the message aloud to officially open the Games.

An Opening Message was read on behalf of Kwaku Addo (Class of 2016) a recent TRRS graduate and swimming prodigy who by the age of 16 years had broken two national records in swimming.

From The Sports Desk